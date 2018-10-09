Maranello - Visiom Racing retook its rightful place as champions in the GTV 1 class of the VdeV Endurance championship. Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier secured the title with a race to go.

Victory. The team sealed the deal on the smal Bugatti track of the world famous Le Mans circuit, where the Ferrari 488 GT3 dominated its category for a fully deserved victory that repeats its win of 2016.

Victory parade. The championship will close on the Portuguese track of Estoril from 2 to 4 November, in conjunction with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Monza. However, for Pagny, Bouvet and Perrier it will be no more than a victory parade, a bit like when the yellow jersey arrives triumphant on the Champs Elysée for the end of the Tour de France.