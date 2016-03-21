21 marzo 2016

Barcelona, 21 March - Ferrari notched up a double in the first race of the 2016 season of the VdeV Endurance championship at the Barcelona circuit in Spain this weekend. The two 458 Italias entered to the race finished first and second in the GTV1 class. The race. The race was an all-Ferrari affair right from the start as none of the others were able to match the pace of the two 458 Italias. At the end of a thrilling 4 hour-long duel the winner was the Visiom Racing Ferrari of Jean Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet. The AF Corse no. 51 of Marco Cordoni and Mirko Zanuttini finished second, a lap behind its sister car. The championship. The overall race was won by the Duqueine Engineering Ligier driven by David Hallyday, David Droux and Dino Lunardi. Next race at Le Mans on April 22-24.