07 gennaio 2016

The pair are two-time winners at Le Mans Maranello, 7 January – Experience is generally crucial in car racing, but is even more so in America's IMSA United SportsCar Championship. A consistently good performance, notching up the points race by race, is more important than high notes, which is why Ferrari decided to give to Risi Competizione team a new crew to try to win the GT-Le Mans class championship. Winners at Le Mans. Giancarlo Fisichella and Finland's Toni Vilander, until last year paired up with Gianmaria “Gimmi" Bruni in the WEC, will crew the new 488 turbo engine car that will make its debut in this competition at Daytona in late January. Fisichella and Vilander will have no problems working together as they have previously paired up six times in the Le Mans 24 Hours, winning in 2012 and 2014. Fisichella and Vilander will race the entire season at the wheel of car no. 62 of Giuseppe Risi's team and will try to win a title that Ferrari has repeatedly just missed out on in recent seasons.