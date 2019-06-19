Two triumphs and a dream for Luzich Racing

All drivers dream about winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the men of Luzich Racing achieved this, at least in part, with a fantastic one-two in the Road to Le Mans races held at La Sarthe. After the joys of victory at Monza, the duo from the Swiss team, who won last year’s International GT Open with Mikkel Mac, reiterated their candidacy for the Michelin Le Mans Cup title.

Cool and talented. Mac, along with Frenchman Fabien Lavergne, performed superbly at the wheel of the Swiss Ferrari 488 GT3, showing determination and clear thinking in the critical phases of the two races. In Thursday's outing, Mac brilliantly extricated himself from the convulsive finale to take the class win, turning the tables in a race that hadn’t looked promising. In Saturday's race, it was Lavergne who put in a superb performance to climb up to second place, before giving his teammate the honour of crossing the finish line in first.

Live comments. "It's great to win at Le Mans," said Lavergne. "For me, it's a dream come true. The simple fact of taking part and driving on this track is an incredible thing”. Mikkel Mac was on the same page: "Winning at Le Mans is fantastic, especially as some legendary pages in motorsport have been written on this track. It's something you can only dream of. Today we are enjoying the pleasure of a little victory. Hopefully tomorrow there will be a way to win the 24 hours!”