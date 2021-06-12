Two Ferraris in the Ultimate Cup in Dijon

After their maiden outing of the season on the Paul Ricard track, the participants of the Ultimate Cup Series are back in action for the second round of 2021. Twenty-two cars will take to the track in Dijon for the GT-Touring Endurance, amongst which will be the two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s lined up by Visiom and Kessel Racing.

Visiom. After the third place obtained in the opening round by the Pagny-Hallyday-Bouvet crew, the reigning multi-time champions will field David Smet in place of David Hallyday as they endeavour to return to the top step of the podium.

Kessel. Season debut, meanwhile, for the Swiss team which, after having disputed the final round of the 2020 campaign, adds another series to their motorsport commitments.

Schedule. After the free practice session on Friday, today the cars will compete to determine the starting grid positions for the race that gets underway at 14:00 local time, set to finish four hours later.