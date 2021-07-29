Two Ferraris in Super Pole at 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

In a session twice interrupted by the red flag and heavily affected by traffic, the two Ferraris of Iron Lynx qualified for Friday evening's Super Pole, which will decide the starting grid for the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Pro. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020s #71 and #51 wrapped up the session, respectively, in fourteenth and sixteenth positions. The two Maranello cars suffered greatly from the Balance of Performance deficit that prevented the Iron Lynx drivers from completing any individual sessions in the top ten. With a combined time of 2:19.631, Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco and Callum Ilott finished qualifying 1.198 seconds down on Akka ASP's Mercedes #88, which set the fastest time. Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar were just 67 thousandths behind their teammates and will start sixth in tomorrow's Super Pole.

Silver Cup. The Rinaldi Racing crew finished sixth in class and twenty-sixth overall, with David Perel setting the fastest lap of a trio that includes Benjamin Hites and Fabrizio Crestani. The German team's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 was just over 1.2 seconds behind the fastest driver in class.

Pro-Am. It was also a challenging session for the four Ferraris involved in one of the most crowded classes. Sky Tempesta Racing #93 was the best of the Maranello cars with a time of 2:21.227, six tenths down on the class poleman. The two AF Corse cars lagged slightly behind, with #52 in ninth and #53 twelfth, while Kessel Racing's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 qualified in tenth.