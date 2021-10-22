Two Ferraris battle at Donington for overall victory

The destination of the 2021 Britcar Endurance Championship titles will be decided at Donington. As the final round at Brands Hatch on 13-14 November will not be valid for classification purposes, this weekend's event at Donington is the last event of the official season. Three Ferrari 458 Challenge cars will compete and two can still aspire to the title: the #16 car of Red River Sport by FF Corse with Johnny Mowlem and Bonamy Grimes and #144 RNR Performance Cars, featuring Chris Goddard and Charlie Hollings. Both crews are tied for fourth in the overall standings, 12 points behind the leaders, while in the Class 3 standings, they lie joint second, nine points behind Bennett-Fothergill.

The four races at Donington over the weekend will provide a thrilling finale in which anything can happen. The entry list also includes a third Ferrari, invited to participate in Class 3, in the colours of Valluga Racing and crewed by Carl Cavers and Bradley Ellis.

The last round at the end of July was cancelled following the death of a marshall in a tragic accident at Brands Hatch.

Programme. On Saturday, free practice will be held from 9.10am to 9.30am, while qualifying will take place from 11.05am to 11.35am. Race-1 will run from 1.35pm to 2.35pm and Race-2 from 5pm to 6pm. Sunday kicks off with qualifying from 9.10 to 9.30, while Race-3 will start at 11.45am and Race 4 at 4.55pm. All times are local.