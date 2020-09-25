Two Ferraris at 24 Hours of the Nürburgring

The 24 Hours of the Nürburgring kicks off on Saturday 26 September with two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s at the start: Racing One no. 16 and Octane 126 no. 26.

24-hours of entertainment. This great endurance classic was initially scheduled for June and then postponed due to the COVID emergency. Two Ferraris will line up among the 100-plus cars in the race, which is held over the 25km configuration that includes the Nordschleife and the “GP” circuit. Christian Kohlhaas, Nikolaj Rogivue and Stephan Köhler will take the wheel of Racing One no. 16, while Octane 126 no. 26 will be in the hands of Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig. Both crews are entered in the SP9 class reserved for GT3 cars. After lengthy negotiations, the race organisers received permission to open the gates to the public, so 20,000 spectators will be able to watch the race live, spread out over the official stands. However, the wooded areas are out of bounds.

Programme. The first free practice sessions are scheduled for Thursday from 12.30pm to 2pm and from 8:30pm to 11:30pm. On Friday qualifying will take place from 1:25pm to 2.25pm, with the Top Qualifying session from 5:50pm to 8:10pm. The cars will take their place on the starting grid on Saturday 26 September from 2:15pm for the lengthy lineup procedures. The necessarily slow formation lap will start at 3:10pm before the lights go out at 3:30pm. The race will end on Sunday after 24 hours.