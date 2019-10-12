Two Ferrari crews at the ADAC Barbarossapreis

The 51st edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis, the eighth and penultimate round of the VLN, sees two Ferraris take the start-line. In the championship which takes place exclusively at the Nordschleife, over 160 cars will compete over the more than 20-kilometre long German track.

SPX. In the class reserved for cars equipped with components awaiting homologation, the Octane 126 488 GT3, crewed by Serliana, Bjorn Grossmann and Jonathan Hirschi will have to contend with rivals Black Falcon in the Mercedes AMG GT3. Entrants in this class are subject to distinct regulations and sanctions than those to which other participants must comply, to compensate for any race advantage derived from the use of components and parts yet to be homologated.

SP8. After having celebrated the victory in the most recent event, the Ferrari 458 courtesy of Hella Pagid – racing one will once again face the other SP8 class cars. This time around there will be four rivals to be faced by Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler. The VLN schedule will, as usual, have all activities concentrated into the single day of Saturday, with qualifying due to take place from 08:30 to 10:00, while the four-hour race itself gets the green light at 12:00.