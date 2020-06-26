Two 488 GT3s for new Nürburgring Endurance Series challenge

The Nordschleife circuit will host 131 crews this weekend for the first round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series, formerly known as the VLN. Two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will vie for a leading role in the SP9 Pro and Am classes in the 51st edition of the Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy.

Octane 126. After competing in the SPX class last season, the quartet of Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig, will tackle the 23-km track around the hills of Nurburg, in the SP9 Pro class. The 488 GT3 of Octane 126 will be aiming to beat some top-level opponents for a place on the podium. It will be crewed by a close-knit trio with the addition of Luca Ludwig, multiple champion of the ADAC GT Masters, who last year competed in the Ferrari of HB Racing.

Racing One. The German team won every race in 2018 in the SP8 class. It also came close to the title in 2019 with four consecutive wins for the 458 Italia GT3 in the season finale. This year it will deploy the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the Am class, crewed by the proven duo of Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Köhler, joined this season by Nicolaj Rogivue.

Intense Saturday. The race programme is, as usual, compressed into Saturday, with qualifying from 8:30 am to 10 am, while the race will start at 12 pm and finish four hours later.