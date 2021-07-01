Twelve Ferraris line up for Mugello Endurance race

Twelve Ferraris are ready and waiting to put on a show this weekend in round two of the Italian GT Endurance Championship at Mugello. They will be competing in the various series of the single 180-minute race.

GT3. In the Pro class, after finishing second in the season-opening Endurance race at Pergusa, Scuderia Baldini's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crewed by Giancarlo Fisichella, Stefano Gai and Daniel Zampieri has its sights on the top step of the podium. However, it will need to overcome six other rivals. Among these, Matteo Greco, Fabrizio Crestani and Luca Filippi in the Easy Race Ferrari, aim to make up for their retirement in Sicily, while the AF Corse trio will again include Carrie Schreiner, alongside Sean Hudspeth and Antonio Fuoco. Four Maranello cars will do battle in the Pro-Am class. Steve Earle, David Perel and Niccolò Schirò will try to hold onto top spot in the standings for Kessel Racing, which will again field another car crewed by David Fumanelli and Murat Cuhadaroglu. Champions Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni will take on the Tuscan ups and downs in AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The Ferrari of RS Racing will make its debut in the Endurance series, driven by Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni, with the former fresh from victory in Race-1 of the Sprint series at Misano. On its return to the series, the Iron Lynx team will deploy two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in the AM class with the trio of Claudio Schiavoni Andrea Piccini and Rino Mastronardi joined by the all-female crew of Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Flick Haigh.

GT CUP. The GT Cup, the class open to one-make cars, will include the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, which currently tops the standings with Luca Demarchi, Nicholas Risitano and Edoardo Barbolini; SR&R will deploy a Ferrari 458 Challenge with Lorenzo Becagli, Jacopo Baratto and Giorgio Vinella. AF Corse makes its entry into the GT Cup class with a 488 Challenge Evo crewed by Cedric Sbirazzuoli and Hugo Delacour.

Programme. The Endurance programme at Mugello will open on Friday with two one-hour free practice sessions (11.40am and 4.30pm) and will continue on Saturday with the third one-hour round, starting at 9am. The three 15-minute qualifying sessions will get underway in the afternoon, starting at 1.55pm. The three-hour race will set off on Sunday at 2pm, and can be followed live on AciSport Tv and on FerrariRaces.