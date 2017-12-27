TR3 Racing, a wonderful surprise

27 dicembre 2017

Maranello, 24 December 2017 - Several Ferrari crews took part in the Pirelli World Challenge championship, with a wonderful surprise: Daniel Mancinelli contended for the title in the 488 GT3 of TR3 Racing team for much of the season. The yellow car no. 31 won three races in the Sprint-X special division which uses two drivers per car. Daniel won at Virginia International Raceway with Andrea Montermini and repeated the feat in Race-2 in Utah and at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with Niccolò Schirò. Alex Riberas took a podium with the car of R. Ferri Motorsport, but the Ferraris also did very well in the Sprint-X, GTA Am-Am and GT Cup classes. Henrique Cisneros, with the 458 Italia GT3 of NGT Motorsport team took the title after wins at VIR, Mosport Park and Lime Rock with Tyler McQuarrie, at Utah with Jonathon Ziegelman and COTA with Peter Ludwig, who also triumphed in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America. In the GT Cup Marco Radisic emerged victorious at Road America with the 458 Challenge EVO Team of Precision Driving while victory in the Sprint X division went to James Weiland and Conrad Grunewald at COTA in the colours of R3 Motorsports.