To Abu Dhabi for the last two rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series

A few days after the first two races on the Dubai circuit, the Asian Le Mans Series championship cars are back in action with another double, and this time concluding round, still in the United Arab Emirates, but just a few miles away on the Abu Dhabi track.

The same five Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s that recorded important results for the Maranello marque over the Dubai weekend will be back for the two four-hour races on the Yas Marina circuit. The number 55 of Rinaldi Racing with Davide Rigon, David Perel and Rino Mastronardi in the GT class claimed victory in Race-2 and second place in Race-1. This places the team second in the overall standings, only one length behind the leaders of Inception Racing.



The number 17 of AF Corse, third in the ranking, will be crewed by Conrad Grunewald, Louis Prette and Vincent Abril. They will be targeting the top step of the podium, which escaped them a few minutes from the end of the second round. In Dubai, their spoils amounted to two third places.



The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Kessel Racing with Roman Ziemian, Francesco Zollo and Axcil Jefferies did well in the GT-Am class, bagging two second places. The Swiss team’s second car has been confirmed, among the GTs: the number 74 of Michael Broniszewski, David Fumanelli, and Mikkel Jensen that could not participate in the Dubai races.



The Piacenza-based AF Corse team will also field another car on the track, the number 51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Victor Gomez and Francesco Piovanetti, who finished the two outings in twelfth and fifteenth.



Programme. Two free practice sessions will run on Friday 18 February, from 10.10 to 11.40 a.m. and from 3.45 to 5.15 p.m. Race-3 qualifying is scheduled for 19 February from 9.35 to 9.45 a.m., while in the afternoon, the 4 Hours will kick off at 2.30 p.m. The timed practice session for Race-4 is also scheduled for Saturday 19 at 10.35 a.m. (duration 10 minutes), while the last race of the weekend will set off at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday 20 (times shown are local).

