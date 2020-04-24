Three official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers join SRO E-Sport GT Series

Three official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, Miguel Molina, Daniel Serra and Nicklas Nielsen, will take the wheel of the 488 GT3 in the SRO E-Sport GT Series.

The championship, organised by SRO Motorsport in partnership with Kunos Simulazioni and Ak Informatica, includes five rounds - Silverstone, Spa, Nürburgring, Barcelona and one decided by fans through an online vote - before the Final. The series presents the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers with the challenge of a totally different racing environment, which they have embraced with enthusiasm and curiosity.

Miguel Molina. After taking part in the SRO Charity Challenge, Miguel Molina will compete in the opening race on the Silverstone circuit driving the 488 GT3 which will have a dedicated livery. "I’m really excited to join this championship and especially to defend again the Ferrari colours, I’m really looking forward to live this new challenge", said the Spaniard who last year finished second overall in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, "It will not be easy but, in the end, we are here to enjoy and have fun and especially to keep active and motivated with these virtual races, and that's the most important thing, so I'm really looking foward to the first race of the SRO E-Sports GT Series, defending the Ferrari Competizioni GT colours".

Daniel Serra. The British round will also include Daniel Serra, two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the last Petit Le Mans in the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione. Serra joined Toni Vilander at the Watkins Glen and Road America rounds of the GT World Challenge America for R. Ferri Motorsport securing three victories and a second place. "It’s the first time I’m participating to an eSport championship so it’s a new challenge," commented the Brazilian, "I’ve been doing few laps every day, I’m improving. I’m still not as fast as I would like to but, anyway, it’s always nice to have a new challenge, something I’m not used to do it. It’s nice to see that everytime I go to the simulator and do a few laps I’m improving. It’s quite different from the real life so you need to practice".

Nicklas Nielsen. The Dane Nicklas Nielsen is registered for the series, although he won't be at the opening round. The European Le Mans Series champion with the 488 GTE of Luzich Racing competed in some Italian GT Championship races in the 488 GT3 alongside Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni. "I'm sure it will be a stimulating experience," Nielsen said, "also because I don't have much experience with simulators, so it's a whole new world for me. It will be fun to return to racing with the drivers we usually compete with on track".

Pro and Silver. The three official drivers will race in the PRO category, where four other Ferrari 488 GT3s will join them, driven by the experienced Chris Froggatt and David Perel, previously involved in the GT World Challenge Europe, along with Nicolas Hillebrand and Maksim Yefanov.

Five Ferraris will race at Silverstone in the Silver class for professional sim drivers. Two will fly the colours of the FDA Hublot Esports Team, while three will be crewed by private drivers who have qualified for the event.

Programme. The Silverstone race is scheduled for Sunday and goes live from 1:45 pm on the FerrariRaces Facebook profile. The green light for Pro drivers is at 2 pm, while Silver drivers set off at 3:15 pm.