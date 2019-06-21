Three Ferraris to start 24 Hours of Nürburgring

With the spotlight still lingering over the 24 Hours of Le Mans, another great endurance classic is knocking on the door. Over the weekend the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, which from this year becomes the ADAC 24H Rennen, will involve more than 160 vehicles and over 600 professional and amateur drivers. The race, for which more than 200,000 fans are expected, takes place on what is commonly known as the world’s most challenging track, the Green Hell. With a total of 25,378 metres, 13 jumps and almost 200 turns, it is an unparalleled test bench for the endurance of drivers and vehicles.

Three to start. For the 47th edition of the race, 34 cars will start in the SP9 class, one of the busiest, with three Ferrari 488 GT3s lined up by Wochenspiegel Team Monschau and Octane 126. For Octane 126, the quartet of Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Alexander Prinz can count on the experience gained in the first rounds of the VLN championship, the series held exclusively on the Nordschleife. However, Wochenspiegel Team Monschau is in a different position, having left the series following the decision of the VLN organisers to reduce the performance of the GT3s. Despite this, it doesn't intend to turn its back on this great classic but instead is doubling its commitment. Car no. 11 will be crewed by Daniel Keilwitz, Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Alexander Mattschull, while Georg and Leonard Weiss, Indy Dontje and Hendrik Still will be in no. 22.

Interrupted free practice Yesterday the first free practice sessions were held, although the red flag called a halt to them after just 53 minutes. Torrential rain flooded many parts of the track, making it too dangerous for the drivers. After an initial suspension, the session was definitively cancelled. The race will start on Saturday at 3:30 pm and end on Sunday at the same time.