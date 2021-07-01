Three Ferraris in Sprint Cup at Misano

The fifth round of the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS Sprint Cup will run this weekend at Misano, where 29 cars are expected in the series' most crowded grid since 2017. Three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will be among the many participants competing in the two 60-minute races.

Silver Cup. Arthur Rougier will become Benjamin Hites’ third crewmate this season in the Rinaldi Racing Ferrari #33. In the last round at Zandvoort, Hites just missed out on a podium, with a fourth-place finish in Race-2. After a tricky start to the season, Sky Tempesta Racing will be seeking payback in the Adriatic race, with Chris Froggatt and Giorgio Roda aiming for a great result.

Pro-Am. AF Corse will field the tried and tested duo of Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini. After an excellent start to the championship, they currently lie second in the standings, thanks partly to a double podium finish in the last round in the Netherlands.

Programme. After the official test on Thursday, track activities will get going on Friday with the free practice at 11:50am and pre-qualifying at 5pm, both lasting 80 minutes. Qualifying 1 will be held at 9:45am on Saturday to decide the starting grid for Race-1, which sets off at 3pm. The format will repeat itself on Sunday, with Qualifying 2 at 9am and Race-2 at 2pm.