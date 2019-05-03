Three Ferraris at Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe

Brands Hatch will host the first race of the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe, which replaces the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup in name if not in its content, and joins the similar Asian and American series. The British race will feature 26 cars, including three Ferraris, two in the Pro-Am class and one in the Am.

Pro-Am. The 488 GT3 no. 52 of AF Corse will once again be crewed by Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels, a pair who have raced together for many seasons. Rinat Salikhov and David Perel will take part in the colours of Rinaldi Racing.

Am. HB Racing will deploy the third Ferrari to start, with Jens Liebhauser and Florian Scholze at the wheel. Like the two teams in the Pro-Am class, it previously appeared at Monza in the Endurance Cup.

Programme. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 3:55 pm while Race-1 starts at 12:10 pm and Race-2 at 4:35 pm on Sunday. In both cases, the race runs for one hour.