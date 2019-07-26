Third place for Rigon, fifth for Serra in Super Pole

The fastest of the Ferraris will start the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps from the second row after the Super Pole held this afternoon. Thanks to a very fast lap, Davide Rigon secured third place on the starting grid 218 thousandths of a second off pole, while Daniel Serra will start from the third row. At the end of yesterday’s four qualifying sessions, which granted access to this special time trial, the Ferraris of SMP Racing and HubAuto Corsa ranked twelfth and fourth respectively.

Rigon on the attack. The cars took to the track in reverse order to that in which they qualified. The car of SMP Racing, with Davide Rigon at the wheel, was the first Ferrari to attack the ups and downs of the circuit. He completed his first lap in 2:19.268 and his second 2:18.806, which earned him a provisional third position.

Super-fast Serra. The second Ferrari to face the 7004-metre Belgian track was the 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa. The Brazilian covered the first lap in 2:18.854 while a second time of 2:18.877 gave him fifth position on the grid. Serra's time was only 266 thousandths of a second behind poleman Engel, testifying to the level of competitiveness of the cars. The Ferrari of HubAuto Corsa was also among the most competitive and consistent in the warm-up before the Super Pole.

Race. The 72nd edition of the 24 Hours of Spa starts tomorrow at 4:30 pm. The weather is likely to affect the race outcome, with heavy rainfall forecast before and during the race.