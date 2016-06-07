07 giugno 2016

Maranello, 7 June 2016 – The 24 hours of Le Mans is among the best-known car races in the world, the race that all constructors, teams, and drivers want to win. Eight Ferraris, three 488 GTE in the GTE-Pro class, and five 458 Italia GTE in the GTE-Am class will compete in the 2016 edition. The journey of Ferrari.com to discover the Ferrari crews competing at Le Mans starts with the GTE-Am class, and specifically with car No.61 of the Clearwater Racing team. The team. Clearwater Racing is one of the most successful GT Racing teams in the Asian region. The team, which has been in existence for 9 years, has won numerous titles including three GT Asia Series Driver's and Team's championships, three overall victories in the Sepang 12-Hours and the 2015/2016 Asian Le Mans Series Championship. Mok. Weng Sun Mok, a Malaysian driver born in 1962, has raced in the Ferrari Challenge APAC, is a three-time winner of the GT Asia Series (2011, 2012, and 2014), and is the reigning champion of the Asian Le Mans Series. This is his début in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but he is experienced in endurance races such as the 24 Ore of Dubai, the 12 hours of Sepang, and the 12 hours of Bathurst. Sawa. Keita Sawa, a Japanese driver born in 1976, has competed in the Ferrari Challenge APAC and, in the 2015-2016 season, won the championship in the Asian Le Mans Series. This will be his début at Le Mans, but he has gained experience in endurance races like the 24 hours of Dubai, in which he participated twice. Bell. Robert “Rob” Bell is a vastly experienced British driver. He became Formula Renault champion early in his career and then won two Le Mans Series titles at the wheel of Prancing Horse cars. He won the 2015-2016 Asian Le Mans Series title with the Clearwater Racing team. This will be his eighth appearance at Le Mans, where his best finish was a fourth place earned in 2009 with Andrew Kirkaldy and Tim Sugden on the F430 GT2 of the JMW Motorsport team.