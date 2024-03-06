The return of Sky-Tempesta Racing

It was one of the most successful teams in the GT World Challenge thanks to the 488 GT3 and 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with which it competed in the Sprint and Endurance series. Now, three years on, Sky-Tempesta Racing returns to a full programme in the SRO series using a Prancing Horse car, the 296 GT3. The British team, run on track with the support of AF Corse, had won the Sprint Cup in 2020 and the Endurance Cup in 2021 in the Pro-Am class.

“We are very excited to be back on the track for the 2024 season of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS championship,” said Froggatt.

“Being back with Ferrari and with the support of AF Corse, we are confident in our ability to compete in the extremely competitive bronze category.

“The decision to return to Ferrari reflects our pursuit of excellence and our determination to achieve success on the track.”