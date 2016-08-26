Singapore, 26 August 2016 - First unveiled at the 2015 Finali Mondiali in Mugello, in Italy, the Ferrari 488 GT3 will be fielded by newly founded Asian racing team, T2 Motorsports, in their forthcoming GT championship journey.

Drivers and entrepreneuers. T2 Motorsports racing team is founded by racing drivers and entrepreneurs; Gregory Teo and David Tjiptobiantoro. Brought together by a common dedication and love for Ferrari and racing, both have a broad experience in several international racing events such as the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific. This special partnership is the first cross-straits racing team formed between Singapore and Indonesia, a first in Southeast Asia. The team is completed by two other drivers, Head Coach for Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific, Christian Colombo from Italy and noted Korean actor Jeong Hoon Yeon, another Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific race driver.

Fielding the Ferrari 488 GT3, T2 Motorsports will be competing in several international championships for the GT3 class beginning with the Intercontinental GT Challenge round 3, the Sepang 12 hours on 11 December, followed by the Asian Le Man Series round of Sepang, the 4 Hours race scheduled for 22 January, 2017.