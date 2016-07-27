27 luglio 2016

Sugo, 27 July 2016 – The Sugo race, fourth round (but effectively third) of the 2016 Super GT series, offered to the huge number of fans a very good show. The only Ferrari on track, the LM Corsa 488 GT3, came home ninth but fought for a place on the podium for the first part of the race. Fair battle. In the GT300 class, the No. 31 Toyota Prius won the race with Koki Saga and Yuichi Nakayama in front of the No. 25 VivaC 86 MC team Toyota driven by Takeshi Tsuchiya and Takamitsu Matsui. Third was the No. 61 BRZ B&D Sport Subaru of Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi. Ninth place. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of the LM Corsa team was ninth in the end thanks to Akihiro Tsuzuki and Morio Nitta, even if a fourth place was possible. The overall win went to the Forum Engineering Advan Nissan of Daiki Sasaki and Masataka Yanagida. Next race is at Fuji in two-week time.