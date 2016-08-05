05 agosto 2016

Gotemba, 5 August 2016 – The “Super GT Summer triple” is making its second stop at Round 5 “Fuji GT 300 km Race” on Sunday while the resonance of excitement from Round 4 at Sugo still remains. 300 km race. The stage is the same as Round 2, Fuji Speedway, but the race distance is 300 km as in a usual series race this time against 500 km of semi-endurance Round 2, which means we can expect to enjoy a battle of speed on the high-speed circuit. As the season heads to the turning point, every race from here will be more important to all teams. Like last year where the leader changed in the final phase of the race, we should expect to see a sizzling hot race once again this year at Fuji in mid-summer. GT 300. In GT 300 class Round 2 winner No.3 Nissan driven by Kazuki Hoshino and Jann Mardenborough as well as runner-up No.55 BMW with Shinichi Takagi and Takashi Kobayashi should surely be in the fight for top place. In addition, defending champion No.0 Nissan (Andre Couto and Ryuichiro Tomita), No.7 BMW (Jorg Muller and Seiji Ara) and No.51 JMS LM Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 with Akihiro Tsuzuki and Morio Nitta have a good record at Fuji and it would be no surprise to see these cars finishing victoriously or at a position in the top group.