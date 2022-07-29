Starting grid decided for 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

The Superpole of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the most important race of the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS, concluded with the two Ferraris in eleventh and thirteenth place.

In a session involving the top twenty qualifiers, the two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s of Iron Lynx, yesterday’s fastest cars, were the last to start the two timed qualifying laps.

Car number 51 of Nicklas Nielsen was the first of the two Maranello entries on track, turning in a time of 2:16.932, followed by teammate Antonio Fuoco, who posted 2:16.892, which earned him eleventh place. However, the Dane will start from thirteenth on the grid. Pole went to Caldarelli, in a Lamborghini, with a time of 2:16.221.

The race will kick off tomorrow at 4.45pm local time, finishing on Sunday at the same time.