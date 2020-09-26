Sky Tempesta Racing gives Zandvoort an encore

After victory in the morning race, the crew of Sky Tempesta Racing have clinched the second win of the day to extend their lead at the top of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup standings. Behind Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III, the Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini partnership crossed the line in second place, improving on their Race 1 result. After the morning race hampered by rain, Race 2 got underway in the sun, however, the generally overcast conditions failed to rule out the chances of further downpours completely. The start for the two Ferraris proved to be a very good one, as did the reflexes of Eddie Cheever who niftily managed to avoid a car spinning off at the Tarzan bend. Bertolini, at the wheel of the AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020, also climbed four positions prior to the mandatory pit stops. The stops were preceded by a few drops of rain which briefly wet the track, but the rain lasted little time, diminishing the need to change to wet tyres. The driver changes, which saw Chris Froggatt and Louis Machiels come out onto the track, caused almost no upset to the race order which remained practically unchanged until the chequered flag. The flag brought with it celebrations from the Sky Tempesta Racing duo for their win in the Pro-Am class, taking thirteenth overall, while second place went to the AF Corse duo, fourteenth.

Next date. The GT World Challenge Europe will be back on track for Round 6 of the series, the fourth and final outing for the Sprint Cup at Barcelona from 9-11 October.