Six Ferraris in the ELMS Italian race at Monza

Six Ferraris will battle it out in the LMGTE class on Sunday at the historic Monza track for the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series in the run up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans scheduled for 21 and 22 August.

In the Italian stage of the championship, the Iron Lynx-run #80 Ferrari 488 GTE, crewed by Matteo Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi and Miguel Molina, will look to break away, after a win in the previous round at Paul Ricard stretched their lead to 65 points, giving a 14-point advantage over nearest pursuers David Perel, Duncan Cameron and Matthew Griffin. The crew of the Spirit of Race’s #55 Ferrari will aim to improve upon the runner-up spot snatched at the French date.

In third place in the general standings and occupying the final step of the podium at the Paul Ricard circuit, is the #88 Ferrari belonging to AF Corse, handled by Alessio Rovera, Emmanuel Collard and François Perrodo, aiming to be in the fight among the title contenders.

Other Maranello machinery will be fielded by the two Iron Lynx teams: the #60 Ferrari of Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti and the all-female crew made up of Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Manuela Gostner. The JMW Motorsport outfit’s #66 Ferrari 488 GTE will also be on track for the Italian stage of the European Le Mans Series championship, with Jody Fannin, Andrea Fontana and Rodrigo Sales alternating at the wheel.

Schedule. The Monza weekend opens on Saturday 10 July at 08.45 with the free practice session, while qualifying is scheduled for 13.25. The 4-hour race gets underway on Sunday, July 11th at 11.00.