Seventh place for WTM in round four of NLS

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of WTM Powered by Phoenix was seventh over the line in the 52nd Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, the fourth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS), held last Saturday.

After a long break, the fourth round of the NLS Championship saw the public back in the stands for the first time. The German team WTM Powered by Phoenix fielded the trio of Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss and Jochen Krumbach, who in Saturday morning's qualifying clocked the tenth quickest time in the SP9 Pro class.

The 2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo fought throughout the four hours of the endurance race, making up several positions with a consistent performance, battling for places just off the podium. At the chequered flag, car #22 of WTM Powered by Phoenix claimed seventh position, an improvement on the previous round, the 62nd Eibach ADAC ACAS Cup.

The next NLS event will be the 61st edition of the ADAC Reinoldus – Langstreckenrennen on 10 July.



