Setup work continues on 488 GTEs at Spa

The second free practice session held this morning was productive in terms of the work done by the Ferrari crews competing in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. The frigid temperatures – 5° air, 13° asphalt – created a few problems for the drivers, who struggled to get the tyres into the ideal operating range quickly.

LMGTE Pro. The two AF Corse 488 GTEs completed the set number of laps, optimising the setup work and carrying out the tyre programme. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi took turns in car no. 51, while in no. 52 Daniel Serra was assisted by Miguel Molina. The two Ferraris finished the session in first and third position respectively with 2:13.552 and 2:13.943.

LMGTE Am. The 488 GTEs also continued their setup work in the Am class, based on temperatures that can be expected to be similar in the final part of the race. AF Corse no. 54 was the fastest Ferrari, with Fisichella-Flohr-Castellacci, clocking 2:14:222, a few thousandths of a second behind the class leader, Porsche no. 77. Schiavoni-Piccini-Cressoni were third fastest in the Iron Lynx car, with the second AF Corse car crewed by Perrodo-Nielsen-Rovera in fifth. Seventh and tenth place went to the Cetilar Racing Ferrari and Iron Lynx no. 85.

Programme. The third and final non-timed practice session will take place at 2 pm, ahead of the official practice session at 6:20 pm.



