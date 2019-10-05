Set-up optimization during the third free practice in Fuji

The third and final free practice session was held this morning amid markedly different weather conditions compared to those held on the preceding days. The first session had taken place on an initially rain-soaked track below cloudy skies; while the second saw the cars face the 4563-metre Fuji circuit partially overcast with a dry track. Today, diversely, a resplendent sun and high temperatures in both the atmosphere and on the asphalt characterised the final sixty minute test which precedes the qualifying sessions.

LMGTE Pro. The set-up of the 488 GTE continued to be the focus of the scheduled work during the hour of unofficial tests. Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina turned out 29 laps, the best of which registered 1’38”298, enough to take fourth position, while Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado covered 31 laps, closing behind their team-mates on 1’38”585.

LMGTE Am. The third unofficial testing session saw the #83 488 GTE of AF Corse with Nicklas Nielsen, François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard grab second-fastest time of 1’38”034 a little over two tenths-of-a-second behind Ried-Pera-Campbell who lead the table. Seventh place went to the MR Racing crew, with Ishikawa-Cozzolino-Beretta, with a time of 1’38”516, four tenths-of-a-second ahead of the Ferrari of Red River Sport in tenth with 1’38”951 on the stopwatch and the AF Corse #54 which, due to tyre cupping, carried out the session on used tyres to register a time of 1’39”340.