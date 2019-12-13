Second row for Ferrari at Gulf 12 Hours

Yas Marina 13 dicembre 2019

The best of the Ferraris competing in the Gulf 12 Hours at Yas Marina on Saturday, will start from fourth place on the grid. At the end of qualifying, the 488 GT3 of Iron Lynx, driven by the all-female crew of Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting, recorded a combined time of 2:09.999. The Monster VR46 Kessel team car, with Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini and Alessio Salucci, will set off from the third row. The trio closed the session with a 2:11.128, the second-best time in the class. The other Ferraris are further back, with car no. 65 of Kessel Racing in fifteenth place, third in the class, qualified by Alexis De Bernardi, Loris Capirossi and Nicola Cadei. The AF Corse crew of Tani Hanna, Christophe Ulrich, Kriton Lentoudis and Rui Aguas will set off from nineteenth, while the Swiss team’s third car, the no. 33 driven by David Perel, Murat Cuhadaroglu, Marco Zanuttini and John Hartshorne, will start from the twenty-first spot on the grid.