Second row for Car Guy Racing at 10 Hours of Suzuka

Suzuka 24 agosto 2019

At the end of the Pole Shootout session for the 10 Hours of Suzuka on Saturday afternoon, the fastest of the Ferraris had secured fourth position on the grid. After 15 minutes of heated confrontation, the 488 GT3 of Car Guy Racing, with Miguel Molina at the wheel, recorded a best performance of 2:00.868 and fourth spot at the start of the fourth round of the Intercontinental GT. The Spaniard was just four-tenths of a second behind Augusto Farfus, who took pole in the BMW M6. The 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa, driven in the session by former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen, will set off from 20th position. The Finn stopped the clock at 2:01.727, just over a second from pole, with little to choose between the cars in the Pole Shootout. The two Ferraris qualified for the session on the combined result of the official tests, giving the average of the best times set by each driver. The car of HubAuto Corsa was in second position, thanks to the second-fastest time clocked by Nick Foster, while that of Car Guy Racing was fourth. The 488 GT3 of apr with ARN Racing missed out on the Pole Shootout by four-tenths of a second, capturing an excellent second position in the Silver class and 22nd overall. Anticipation is running high for tomorrow's race, which will start at 10 am local time (3 am in Italy). Rain fell during the free practice, and may also affect the race.