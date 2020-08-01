Second place for Racing One in the NLS fourth round

Runner-up spot in the SP9 Am class went to the Racing One-run Ferrari 488 GT3, as the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series arrived at round four. The German outfit, crewed by Jules Szymkowiak, Stefan Aust and Christian Kohlhaas, had to put off their third season win until a later date.

The race. Racing One left the starting duties in the capable hands of Jules Szymkowiak as the 43rd edition of the RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen got underway – round four of the NLS – where the Dutch driver, heading off from third place, wasted little time in moving up into second place in the class behind the Mercedes of GetSpeed Performance. On the seventh lap Szymkowiak handed the reins over to Stefan Aust who began a charge aimed at narrowing the gap to the rivals. The breakneck pace saw the Ferrari 488 GT3 move up the order as high as fifth overall position. The overtaking manoeuvre materialized on the 17th lap with Christian Kohlhaas at the wheel, however the third pitstop reshuffled the pack and the #39 come back out on track in second place once more. Szymkowiak, in charge of bringing the car home, staged a final assault on the table-topping Mercedes, at that moment in the hands of Fabian Schiller. The attempt failed to produce the desired result: after 27 laps, Racing One crossed the final finish-line, settling for second place in the category, eleventh overall.

Next date. The fifth round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series, the ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen, will be held on August 29 with the endurance race scheduled to last six hours.