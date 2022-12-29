Season Review 2022: the story of summer

During the summer months, the teams behind the wheel of the vehicles from the Maranello-based manufacturer took some weighty wins. In a 2022 where the Prancing Horse racked up a total of 29 titles on an international scale, Ferrari GT cars took home memorable results.

July. The fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship was held in Italy on the occasion of the Monza 6 Hours. Fuoco and Molina, forced to sacrifice the win due to a fuel top-up 2 laps from the end, finished second ahead of teammates Pier Guidi and Calado who, with their team AF Corse number 51

488 GTE, took the third step of the podium, earning the points needed to move into the drivers’ standings lead in the LMGTE Pro class. In LMGTE Am Bovy-Gatting-Frey made history by taking a historic second place, the first ever achieved by a female crew in the endurance world championship. In the European Le Man Series, the win came at the 4 Hours of Monza for the team Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE with Schiavoni-Cressoni alongside Davide Rigon, whereas the Kessel Racing car driven by Kimura-Schandorff-Jensen finished third.

In DTM, on the Norisring track, Felipe Fraga took his first win with the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

August. In the World Challenge America GT, Charlie Scardina and Onofrio Triarsi took two wins in the Am class at Road America (Wisconsin), making it a total of 8 consecutive victories. These results granted the drivers’ title to the crew with three rounds still left to race, as well as clinching the teams’ winners’ laurel for Triarsi Competizione.

The China GT Championship started out with two wins – one of which overall – for Harmony Racing in the Silver class at the opening event of the series on the Ningbo track with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Charles Hon Chio Leong and David Weian Chen.

September. The streak continues for the two Ferraris in the LMGTE Pro class at the 6 Hours of Fuji, fifth round of the WEC, which ended under the banner of AF Corse, which took a one-two. Finishing first were Pier Guidi and Calado, who increased their championship lead, ahead of Fuoco and Molina. Perfect tyre management combined with an error-free race put the Maranello-based manufacturer back in the lead in the Constructors’ standings. In Japan, the Iron Dames replicated the result from Monza in the LMGTE Am class, finishing second.

It was an unforgettable month in the DTM for New Zealander Nick Cassidy, winner in his team Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse number 37 car in Race-2 in Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps, and Race-1 in Austria at Spielberg.