Season Review 2022: the story of spring

As per tradition, spring saw the racing season on the track back in full swing, with all the major high-profile, hard-fought series recommencing. In a 2022 that saw the Maranello manufacturer scoop a tally of 29 titles, Prancing Horse cars were protagonists in numerous top international triumphs and podium finishes over the period.

April. In the GT World Challenge Europe, Sprint Cup, Pierre Alexandre Jean and Ulysse De Pauw were in the limelight, winners aboard AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the first race – overall and Silver classes – as well as the second race held at Brands Hatch, England. In the U.S. at the opening round of the same SRO-organised series, the Sonoma track witnessed twin wins in the Am class for the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Saada- Grunewald, clinching Race-1 ahead of Scardina-Triarsi, representing Triarsi Competizione. The first pairing also took the top honours in the second Californian race.

May. In the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the rain smiled on Pier Guidi and Calado who sealed the race win. The result came courtesy of the British driver’s talent and grit, who, in the final stages, defended a win that might have otherwise been beyond the grasp of the reigning champions in dry conditions. Molina and Fuoco were third, having led the race for long periods. In the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup came another triumph for Jean-De Pauw in Race-2 at Magny-Cours. Meanwhile, round two of the GT WC America, held at the Nola Motorsports Park, Louisiana, saw Saada-Grunewald and Scardina-Triarsi record the win in each of the races.

June. The most highly anticipated event of the WEC season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was contested on the second weekend of the month. The 488 GTEs, hampered by a revised Balance of Performance, produced a surprisingly successful result for the two AF Corse crews (flanked by Serra in the no. 51 and Rigon in the no. 52), who took second and third place, the best possible result for the two cars in a bitter-sweet edition for the Prancing Horse in the LMGTE Pro class.

In the LMGTE Am, Abril’s Hyperpole for AF Corse was the only upbeat note of a weekend best forgotten about quickly. The best of the Ferrari bunch was AF Corse’s no. 54, crewed by Flohr-Castellacci-Cassidy, which came sixth, three laps behind the winners in spite of a flawless race.

In GT WC Europe, Antonio Fuoco, lining up alongside Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon, in the Iron Lynx-entered Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, seized the win at the Paul Ricard 1000km, one of the most demanding events of the Endurance Cup. In runner-up spot was the “sister” car crewed by Calado-Nielsen-Molina. In the third round of the GT World Challenge America, at the Virginia International Raceway, Scardina-Triarsi dominated both races in the Am class.