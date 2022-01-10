Just like in the ELMS... well almost! With five wins, six pole positions and six podiums out of seven races, Iron Lynx clinch the Michelin Le Mans Cup team title in GT3 class, the means of entry to the European Le Mans Series. Having entrusted their 488 GT3 Evo 2020s over the course of the season to Paolo Ruberti, Rino Mastronardi, Logan Sargeant, Gabriele Lancieri, Manuela Gostner, Rorry Pentinen, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, any drivers’ title aspirations were effectively ruled out.



Ruberti nevertheless managed to finish in second overall position despite a three-race absence. Also worthy of a mention, the excellent class debut of 17-year-old French driver Doriane Pin who now boasts three podiums to her credit. Iron Lynx kick things off with a second automatic invitation to the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans. Iron Lynx racked up one win after another in 2021, taking top honours in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup, the ELMS, the Michelin Le Mans Cup, not to mention triumphing in the Spa 24 Hours and third place in GTE Am on the Sarthe circuit.