Ferrari’s debut in the DTM, the historic German series that this year abandoned Class 1 cars in favour of GT3s, certainly did not go unnoticed. After triumphing in the first round of the new course at Monza, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, fielded by Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse, produced a truly outstanding season, thanks to the performances of Liam Lawson and Alex Albon, replaced in the last race by Nick Cassidy. The final round at the Norisring offered both joy and disappointment in an epilogue with no shortage of drama. After securing the team title in Race 1 with 368 points, as a result of 4 wins, 14 podiums and 5 pole positions, AF Corse looked all set to celebrate the triumph of Lawson in Race 2, who nonetheless won the “Junior” title well ahead of time. However, an umpteenth contact between Van der Linde and the New Zealander at the first bend and the “battle of the brands” joined by Mercedes eventually saw the winning laurels taken by Maximilian Götz. Lawson came away with a moral victory in the series, while for the Prancing Horse the debut nevertheless remains one to remember.