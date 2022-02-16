Chris Froggatt’s gaze travels fast, much like his plans for the future or, for that matter, his 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the unmistakable Sky livery, taking this year’s driver and team titles in the Pro-Am class of the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup. The young Englishman divided his season between the Silver class in the Sprint Cup, teamed up with Giorgio Roda, and the Pro-Am class in the Endurance Cup where, alongside teammates Jonathan Hui and Eddie Cheever, he won the only title in the SRO series that had previously been lacking from the trophy cabinet.

“I am very proud to have achieved these goals,” states Froggatt, “both as a driver and for Sky Tempesta Racing. The team is very young, in its third season of competition, but is already able to win in such a competitive championship, which I find fantastic.” A strength rooted in the men, but due also to the team’s first-rate facilities. “We are always trying to learn and improve our processes, both in terms of engineering and driving, but we can count on a winning team.” A group that also revolves around the figures of Hui and Cheever. “Eddie took me under his wing in 2017 and everything I have achieved in my career is a result of this wonderful relationship. Jon has been racing with us for three years and this year, because of the pandemic, he had to make some huge sacrifices to be able to compete. We are grateful to him for what he has done this season and we are happy to have won together.” Victories which, in Froggatt’s eyes and plans, are not destined to end yet. “We will be aiming at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the only race that still eludes us, but we also want to take on different challenges and try to win races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans or Daytona.”