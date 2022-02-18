Positive results for Ferrari in the 24H Series, the championship organised by Creventic which has regularly featured the Prancing Horse among the end-of-season winners. This year, however, the participation in the series lacked continuity, consequently impeding any chances in the final title battle. Notwithstanding, the season saw some very upbeat results recorded, particularly from Scuderia Praha, who finished each of their on-track outings in runner-up position. Matúš Výboh, Josef Král and Dennis Waszek at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 were on the podium alongside the winners at the 12 Hours of Mugello, the 12H Circuit Paul Ricard and the 12H Hockenheimring.

The stage held at the Italian circuit featured the most numerous on-track Ferrari presence. In addition to the Czech team, Racing one, crewed by Sartingen-Schwerfeld-Lopez-Di Amato who posted eighth, were Kessel Racing with Cutrera-Talarico-Frezza in eleventh.

Disappointment in Barcelona for WTM powered by Phoenix, whose 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the hands of a quartet made up of Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz were forced to withdraw after a fourteen-hour-long battle for the overall win. Kessel Racing, Herberth Motorsport and PCR Sport made various other appearances during the season.