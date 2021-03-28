Season debut for Club Competizioni GT at VIR

The Club Competizioni GT 2021 season kicked off with a three-day event at Virginia International Raceway. Toni Vilander advised customers on how to handle a track known to be highly enjoyable but challenging from both a technical and driving point of view. Vilander competes on this circuit in both the IMSA series and the GT World Challenge America. From this year, he will act as an advisor to participants in this series.

Club Competizioni GT, now in its third year, offers the chance to see some of the most beautiful Ferrari racing cars of the last thirty years on the track.

Next events. After the first date of 2021 in Virginia, customers will go to Monza for the second event on 12 and 13 April, before returning to the United States in May, when they will take to the track at Watkins Glen along with the stars of the Ferrari Challenge North America.