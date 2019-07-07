Scuderia Praha triumphs at 24H of Portimao, Team Monschau on the podium

Portimao 07 luglio 2019

The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha Ferrari pulled off an extraordinary victory at the 24 Hours of Portimao, which counts towards the 24H Series Europe and the 24H Series Continents. The second Ferrari in the race, in the colours of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, joined it on the podium. The crew of Jiří Písařík, Matteo Malucelli, and Josef Kral won after covering 721 laps of the 4,652-metre Portuguese track, securing its fourth consecutive victory in the 24H Series and confirming its invincibility in this tough endurance marathon. The Czech team's Ferrari executed an almost perfect race, with the 488 GT3 leading most of the way. After a difficult season, the car of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau finally secured a podium finish. Crewed by Georg and Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and David Perel, it finished third overall and second in the A6-Pro class. The German team was always among the leaders before closing the race on the front foot, attempting to catch the Porsche of GPX Racing. The next challenge for the Ferrari crews in the 24H Series is in two months’ time at the 24 Hours of Barcelona.