Scuderia Praha and Team Monschau at 24 Hours of Portimao

The splendid Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, in Portugal, plays host to the fourth round of the 24H Series, which also counts as the second race of the Championship of the Continents.

Unbeaten. After sweeping all before them so far, Scuderia Praha is seeking another victory on a track where it always wants to win. Championship leaders Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli will need to fend off rivals, such as the Porsches of GPX Racing and Herbert Motorsport and the Mercedes-AMG of Idec Sport Racing. The Czech team's Ferrari 488 GT3 will compete in the A6-Pro class, while the other Prancing Horse car entered, that of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, is one of the favourites in the A6-Am class.

Fight back. After a positive 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the German team will field Georg and Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and David Perel in their attempt to win a first podium of the season in a race where, two years ago, they climbed the second step of the podium in their series’ debut. A good result in Portugal would be a fitting reward for a team that in previous rounds was always very competitive and in the mix for the top positions.

Programme. On Friday, the cars take to the track for the two hours of free practice followed by qualifying, from 6:15 pm to 7 pm (local time) and the second free practice at night. The race starts at 12 pm on Saturday and ends 24 hours later.