Scuderia Praha and Kessel Racing all set for 12 Hours of Paul Ricard

Paul Ricard 23 aprile 2021

Two Ferraris will line up for the 12 Hours at the Paul Ricard circuit, in France, which this weekend hosts the second round of the 24H Series.



Scuderia Praha. After a brilliant second place in the 12 Hours of Mugello, the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha will seek to confirm its competitiveness with Miroslav and Matúš Výboh, again joined by Josef Král. After the excellent impression made at Mugello, the trio will be up against current series leaders, the Herbert Motorsport quartet, who can also count on a Pro class driver, Robert Renauer.



Kessel Racing. After the Tuscan debut, the Swiss team's campaign continues in the Creventic series, hoping to better the tenth place achieved in Italy. Five drivers will be at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on the famous French circuit.



Qualifying. After free practice in the morning, in the afternoon's qualifying session the two Ferraris finished in first and fourth positions, with Scuderia Praha and Kessel Racing respectively.



Programme. The day will conclude with the night practice session, from 8 pm to 10 pm. However, the race will take place on Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm local time.