Sakamoto and HubAuto Corsa on the attack at Suzuka

The fifth and sixth rounds of the Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia series will be held at the iconic Suzuka circuit in Japan. Twenty-eightcars are due to compete on this unique figure-eight track, in the championship’s various classes.

Silver. In the Silver class, after his success at Buriram (second overall), Yuya Sakamoto is targeting an encore on his home circuit.This time New Zealander Andre Heimgartner will accompany the Japanese driver at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa. The Ferrari crew will receive a 10-second penalty during the mandatory stop on Saturday's race due to the excellent result in Race 2 at the Chang International Circuit.

Pro-Am. Change of crew for the Ferrari of T2 Motorsports in the Pro-Am class. After competing in the first two rounds, David Tjiptobiantoro hands the wheel to the other team owner, Gregory Teo Bee Tat who joins the former Formula 1 driver Ryo Haryanto.

Programme. Today's track activity officially starts with the first free practice session followed, on Saturday, by qualifying for Race-1, scheduled that day for 3:10 pm local time. Qualifying for Race-2 also takes place on Saturday, which however will be run on Sunday at 11:10 am local time. In both cases, the race lasts for 60 minutes plus one lap.