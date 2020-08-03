Roda-Rovera move into second place

Race stewards have re-examined the incident which occurred in the final stages of Race 2 of the Italian GP Championship held at Misano, which saw Alessio Rovera overtaken by Galbiati whose contact proved a contributing factor in the AF Corse crew losing the top of the rankings and crossing the finish-line in third place. Having detected an irregularity in the manoeuvre, a 5-second penalty was imposed on the Venturini-Galbiati (Imperiale Racing) pairing, allowing Giorgio Roda and Alessio Rovera to move up a step on the podium. The second place thus concludes a weekend with the AF Corse crew as protagonists, after the fourth place obtained in Race 1 and the pole position in the second competition. Also benefiting from the sanction, are the Hudpeth-Michelotto (Easy Race) partnership, who move up from sixth to fifth overall place, and the Vezzoni-Di Amato (RS Racing) duo, sixth. The two Ferraris confirm first and second positions in the Pro AM class standings, rounded out by the Cressoni-Mann (AF Corse) crew – eighth overall – to complete an extraordinary Prancing Horse clean sweep.