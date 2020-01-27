Risi Competizione drivers' comments at the end of the race

At the end of the 24 Hours of Daytona we gathered the words of the crew of the Ferrari 488 GTE that raced in GTLM class.

Davide Rigon: "As early as this morning we realised that we didn't have the pace. We were close to the others but never had the opportunity to attack them. The Balance of Performance penalised us, and this meant that the excellent work performed with the team to set up the car was in vain. I’ve never seen such a bad BoP for us. We were struggling to outperform the GTD class cars for speed".

Daniel Serra: "Even though we didn't have the pace to compete against our rivals, it's always sad not to have managed to finish a race. We did our best even though I think it was clear to everyone that we didn't have the speed on the straight that our rivals displayed. The team did everything in its power, and we drivers also have no good reason to blame ourselves”.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: "The race was what I expected, honestly. Looking at the figures on the eve of the race, I predicted some difficulties. However, I expected to be closer or to be able to do battle in some of the stints. Instead, I only saw our opponents when the Safety Car brought the group back together. I have little to complain about the work done by the team and us drivers. Our car was well balanced. It's clear, however, that as long as the speed of our car on the straight was that of the GTD and not the GTLM it was difficult to compete. I am very disappointed. It’s frustrating to leave this track feeling like this and it's hard to accept because it’s not the first time it's happened".

James Calado: "We are disappointed that we had to retire, both for the team and for the work we drivers put in. I'm sorry I didn't give Giuseppe [Risi, ed.] the result we all hoped for. From the driving point of view, we did everything we could to maximise the car's potential. We knew it would be tough, but we didn't think it would be that hard. We struggled to stay up with the others, even though we hold nothing back. The tyre explosion was instantaneous, with no warning. I am disappointed about the Balance of Performance because it meant we were unable to fight on equal terms with the others. In the Petit Le Mans, we had a car that could battle for victory, but not here, so we would like to review certain parameters".