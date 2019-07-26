Rigon's comments at the end of the Super Pole

Spa-Francorchamps 26 luglio 2019

At the end of the Super Pole top-three press conference, Davide Rigon analysed the performance that earned him third place on the grid for the 24 Hours of Spa on Saturday. "We are delighted because the car has an excellent balance", said Rigon, "despite not receiving any promising responses after the warm-up, even with new tyres. We decided to take a more aggressive approach to the Super Pole by changing the setup and going for the perfect lap. I’d like to thank the engineers and the team for the work they've done because with over 70 cars at the start it's essential to set off in the very first rows”. After the 12th position secured yesterday, it was hard to imagine such a significant improvement in the car's performance but both Rigon and his teammates Aleshin and Molina provided the engineers with useful information for the development of the setup. "We decided on a quick first lap but without taking too many risks. However, in the second we made the most of the potential of the car and the tyres. I could count on a very well-balanced Ferrari that allowed me to go into the Eau Rouge full-on without having to risk of exceeding the track limits, and in general, I managed excellent cornering speeds thanks to which I secured the third-fastest time". But Rigon is already looking forward to tomorrow's race, where the weather variable can play a decisive role. "We want to complete the job tomorrow; we have all the ingredients to do so. The race will certainly be very long and difficult, so it will also be important to choose the right strategy for the weather, given that rain is expected".