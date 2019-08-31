Rigon seeking revenge in WEC Season 8

Seven years after his debut in the World Endurance Championship, Davide Rigon
is about to embark on Season 8 of the FIA championship. He does so with a new teammate, the Spaniard Miguel Molina, who used to drive alongside the Italian, along with Sam Bird at the wheel of the 488 GTE of AF Corse in races requiring a third driver. This new challenge does not frighten the 33-year-old from Thiene.
“We lapped together in the prologue, and it all went very well,” said Rigon. “I feel very comfortable with Miguel, who is already a teammate of mine”. Rigon, the Barcelona driver and Mikhail Aleshin lead the Endurance Cup of the Blancpain GT Series with only one race to run. “Racing a lot together means we can be increasingly in sync in the driver changes, a stage where speed is essential”, Rigon continued. "The other advantage is that knowing each other, we already know how to behave and already agree on many things to work at our best".
So they have an extra stimulus and a new challenge to overcome, to return to winning ways and aim for the title. “I want revenge, he wants to win, and so we both have the same goal”.