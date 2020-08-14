Rigon-Molina third-fastest in second free practice

The Ferraris made progress in the second free practice session for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Friday morning, evaluating the changes made to the setup after Thursday's first session. The Maranello cars completed the ninety-minutes in third place in the LMGTE Pro with Rigon-Molina and second with Fisichella-Castellacci-Flohr in the LMGTE Am.

LMGTE Pro. After analysing the data collected in yesterday's sessions, the 488 GTE of AF Corse showed clear progress, confirmed by the clock, also helped by the lower air and track temperatures of 21°C and 30°C respectively. The track evolution, as the surface got rubbered in, made it possible to refine the setup for Saturday's race. However, this could change further depending on the weather forecast, which is expected to worsen late this afternoon and also in the final hours of Saturday's race.

Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, in car no. 51, completed a total of 31 laps with a best time of 2:16.079, while Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, long in the lead during the ninety-minute free practice session, completed 29 laps with a fastest time of 2:16.044.

LMGTE Am. The 488 GTE no. 54 of AF Corse crewed by Fisichella-Castellacci-Flohr was the best of the Ferraris in its class in the second time trial. It improved on Thursday’s performance with a time of 2:17.410 recorded on the fifth of 33 laps. The Piacenza team's second car, no. 83, crewed by the championship leaders Perrodo-Collard-Nielsen, was seventh-fastest. The Danish driver clocked the fastest lap, number twenty-seven, in 2:18.406. The Red River Sport crew of Hollings-Grimes-Mowlem also made excellent progress, completing 30 laps, with a best time of 2:18.647.

Free practice 3. The last hour of free practice starts at 2 pm, before qualifying at 6 pm.