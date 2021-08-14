Ready for Le Mans: Iron Lynx

With three 488 GTEs on the 24 Hours of Le Mans starting grid, Iron Lynx is the team with the highest number of entrants in the LMGTE Am class and with unconcealed victory aspirations. A tough yet stimulating challenge for one of the revelations of the European racing scene.

The team. The Cesena-based team, after its competitive debut in 2018, embarked upon a fruitful collaboration with Ferrari that has produced several titles and historical triumphs, such as the one at the recent Spa 24 Hours. This will be the team's third consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans and will once again involve also the ‘Iron Dames’.

The #60 crew. Claudio Schiavoni, who founded the scuderia together with Deborah Mayer, Andrea Piccini and Sergio Pianezzola, has driven throughout Season 9 of the WEC flanked by Matteo Cressoni and Andrea Piccini. For the 24 Hours of Le Mans, however, the Italian will be joined by adepts Paolo Ruberti and Raffaele Giammaria. Ruberti has already finished runner-up twice at the French marathon in 2008 and 2009 in the F430 GTC belonging to BMS Scuderia Italia, while Giammaria, Director of the Scuola Federale ACI Sport, has raced in the main motorsport categories at both national and international level, winning the Italian GT3 class title in 2014.

The #80 crew. One of the major forces in the run-up to the race and a firm favourite is the Iron Lynx trio made up of Matteo Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi and Callum Ilott. In last year's 24 Hours, Cressoni and Mastronardi – the reigning Le Mans Cup champions – were comfortably leading before being forced to withdraw. Meanwhile, the young Englishman – a Ferrari Driver Academy driver and Scuderia Ferrari test driver – was already showing how convincingly and quickly he had adapted to GT racing in spite of it being his Le Mans debut.

The #85 crew. After finishing ninth in their class in 2019 and 2020, the ‘Iron Dames’ will be competing in their third consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans. Alongside Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting, who have featured in previous campaigns, will be the young Belgian driver Sarah Bovy, currently racing with the team in the Le Mans Cup and GT World Challenge Europe. The Iron Dames project, under the leadership of Deborah Mayer, has the important and ambitious aim of bringing women closer together within the world of motorsport.