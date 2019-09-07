Racing One back to winning ways at Nordschleife

The 42nd edition of the RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen, sixth round of the VLN championship, saw the Ferrari of HellaPagid Racing One back on the highest step of the podium after a race burdened by changeable weather conditions which, over the course of the scheduled four hours, made the already challenging Nordschleife even more gruelling.

Unpredictable weather. The race got away amid wet track conditions which gradually dried out as the race began to unfold, requiring a correct choice of tyres from the drivers. The deceptive asphalt and the not always correct compounds proved to be hard traps to avoid, which led to numerous Code 60s being called after multiple vehicles had spun off. Amid this particularly taxing scenario, in the SP8 class, the 458 Italia GT3 Ferrari courtesy of Hella Pagid-Racing One led the group from the ninth to the fifteenth, driven by Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Mike Jäger, before claiming the definitive race leadership on the twentieth lap. The German team, one of the leading protagonists in the series, thus return to winning ways, reversing the early season difficulties.

Octane 126 retires. The Ferrari 488 GT3 courtesy of Octane 126 manned by Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer and Jonathan Hirschi, at the start in the SPX class, finished the race prematurely pulling up in the pits on the 15th lap.

Race 7. The next round of the championship, the 59th edition of the ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen will be held this coming 28th September.